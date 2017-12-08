Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The newly remodeled Meijer store in Rockford is set to open back up this morning.

A ribbon cutting happened at the store located at 10 mile road around 10 a.m.

The remodel included more convenient food areas for shoppers to grab items and go.

The store also has a new expanded layout, pharmacy, healthy and beauty section and all new pet department. People can even use Santa Bucks there starting Saturday.

State senator Peter MacGregor is expected to attend that ribbon cutting later today.

2. A local ice rink is finally opening this weekend after two delays.

The opening date for the Millennium Park Ice Rink in Portage has already been pushed back twice, because of warm weather. They're set to open on Saturday, so hopefully the third time is the charm!

Officials are doing something to celebrate the occasion, on Saturday everyone can skate for free, including free rentals.

The deal runs form 5 to 7 p.m.

3. John Ball Zoo just welcomed a new resident, and it's a pretty fitting animal considering the winter weather we just got.

The zoo got a snow leopard named Bo. He's 11-years-old, and came from the Como Zoo in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

The zoo says he's settling in just fine, and can't wait to meet the public when the zoo reopens in the spring.

Lots of people are commenting on the zoo's Facebook page, saying they're excited to meet Bo as well.

4. Hold onto those Jingle Bells, it's almost time again for the Whoville 5K.

The 5K is going on Sunday at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids.

There's a run and walk, plus a fun run for the kids. For those who haven't registered yet, there's a late registration event at Gazelle Sports on 28th Street today from 4 to 8 p.m.

Then, check in starts at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, and the races start around 1 p.m.

After the race, there will be a costume contest and raffle for prizes.

5. A Christmas light display in Wyoming is getting some major attention. Five houses on Sage River Court has teamed up to put on a Christmas light display with synchronized music.

Spectators can stand outside on Sage River Court to watch the show, or listen to the music on the radio at 106.6.

The light display has tens of thousands of lights, and is synced to four different songs.

The light show on Sage river happens on weekends starting around 5:30, or when it gets dark.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.