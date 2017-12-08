New footage of victim interview in Mattawan officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MATTAWAN, Mich.-- Newly released body camera footage of an interview with a victim is bringing new insight into an officer-involved shooting in Mattawan on November 3.

Officer Chelsey Omilian has been charged with reckless use of a firearm while chasing a stolen car. During the chase, officials say Omilian fired several shots, injuring a passenger in the stolen car.

A woman whose identity is being protected says she was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle when she was shot in her right leg. A witness who was at the scene called 9-1-1 for help.

Officer Omilian says she fired her gun because she was scared for her life. She stated that she thought the man allegedly driving the stolen car, Gary Kingsbury, would run her over.

The woman who was shot says that no one in the stolen vehicle had any guns or weapons. Though, the officer interviewing her says she was hard to get information from because she was lethargic and kept losing focus.

Officer Omilian has been on administrative leave since the incident and turned herself into authorities last week.

Kingsbury is being held in the Van Buren County Jail on two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and resisting and obstructing police.