NFL Viewing Guide Week 14 – Lions try to sink the Buccaneers

FOX 17 – The Detroit Lions hope to right their ship by sinking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon on FOX 17. At least they get to play in warm weather.

Fox isn’t thinking that many people outside of Michigan and Florida are interested in this week’s game between the 6-6 Lions and the 4-8 Buccaneers. That’s pretty much the only parts of the county will get to see it. Kenny Albert and Ronde Barber will be on the call.

Fox does get the doubleheader this week, so FOX 17 will have the national matchup of the Philadelphia Eagles at the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. That game is still scheduled to be played as of Friday afternoon, but may change due to wildfire conditions.

CBS gets the early game and we get another NFC matchup surprisingly, with the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Carolina Panthers.