Overnight fire destroys Kalamazoo Township warehouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Firefighters are still working to put out a blaze inside an abandoned building on North Pitcher Street near Mosel Avenue in Kalamazoo Township that broke out around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

The warehouse is known to be a hangout place for approximately 60-70 homeless people, Todd Kowalski, Kalamazoo Township Fire Marshal, told FOX 17.

Crews haven't been able to make it inside the building due to the heavy flames and structural damage and don't know if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

It is unclear what caused this fire and it is still under investigation.