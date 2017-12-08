× Police: Drunk driver crashes into Kalamazoo house

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is behind bars after crashing into a house late Thursday night and investigators police alcohol and speed played a role.

This happened around 9:48 p.m. at the intersection of Mills Street and East Stockbridge Avenue in Kalamazoo.

Police say the driver, only identified as a 51-year-old resident of Pennsylvania, was the only one in the car at the time of the crash and made it out of the car without injury.

Witnesses say the car was driving at a high rate of speed southbound on Mills Street and failed to stop at the intersection.

The car ended up crashing into the front porch of the home adjacent to the intersection. The front porch was heavily damaged but no one inside was injured.

Police say the driver was arrested on charges on operating while intoxicated.