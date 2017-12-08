South Christian Tops Holland Christian 69-53

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Holland Christian head coach David Kool returned to his alma mater, South Christian, on Friday leading the opposing team. The Sailors defeated the Maroons 69-53.

