Tigers agree to deal with RHP Mike Fiers

Posted 2:41 PM, December 8, 2017, by

ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Mike Fiers #54 of the Houston Astros pitches during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 13, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have agreed to a major league deal with right-hander Mike Fiers.

The team announced the move Friday.

The 32-year-old Fiers made 28 starts and one relief appearance for the Houston Astros this year, going 8-10 with a 5.22 ERA. He struck out 146 in 153 1/3 innings.

Fiers was not included on any of Houston’s postseason rosters, and the Astros did not offer him a contract for 2018. In September, Fiers was suspended five games after throwing a fastball over the head of Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Valbuena.

Fiers has one complete game in 123 big league starts — and that was a no-hitter he pitched for Houston in 2015 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s