Wyoming Wins In Overtime Thriller Over Jenison

WYOMING, Mich. -- Wyoming hosted Jenison on Friday night in a thrilling season opener for the Wolves.

Jenison led for most of the game but the Wolves came up with a buzzer beater to send it into extra time and another for the win, to knock of the Wildcats 78-77.

