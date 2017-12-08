Jenison led for most of the game but the Wolves came up with a buzzer beater to send it into extra time and another for the win, to knock of the Wildcats 78-77.
Wyoming Wins In Overtime Thriller Over Jenison
South Christian 26, Wyoming 18
Grand Rapids Christian 62, Wyoming 8
Blitz Preview Week 3
GR Christian wins volleyball regional championship
Hunter safety instructor ordered to trial on lesser charge
Mona Shores 42, Jenison 7
FOX 17 Blitz Games – Week 3
Watervliet’s unconventional methods lead to wins; List of Week 5 games
Clarkston 29, West Ottawa 22
Lamar Norman joins the 1,000 point club
Blitz Preview Week 9
West Ottawa 48, Jenison 14
Kelloggsville and Godwin Heights battle for bragging rights and much more