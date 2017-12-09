Armed robbery near Belding High School prompts lockdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELDING, Mich. -- The all clear has been given after an armed robbery at the Belding Party Store prompted a lockdown at an athletic event Friday night, according to school officials.

The lockdown was issued as a precautionary measure after the suspect in the armed robbery fled the scene on foot during a athletic game at the high school.

School officials say students were not allowed to leave the game unattended during the lockdown.

No students were injured during the incident.

The lockdown was lifted around 9 p.m. Friday night and school officials say police advised them there was no longer a threat in the area.

It is not clear if the suspect has been arrested or if the store has surveillance images.

A description of the suspect was also not known.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest on this story.