Local organization gives West Michigan a way to give back during the holiday season

Posted 8:44 AM, December 9, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- To celebrate the holiday season, West Michigan Partnership for Children (WMPC) is sharing ways the community can support children in foster care, foster families, and families working towards reunification during the holiday season and beyond.

Donations to its partner organizations - Bethany Christian Services, Catholic Charities West Michigan, D.A. Blodgett - St. John’s, Samaritas, and Wellspring Lutheran Services - will go towards programs, services, and supplies needed for children in foster care and their families in Kent County.

“Holidays can be especially tough for children in foster care who are apart from their families and uncertain about their futures,” says Kristyn Peck, CEO of West Michigan Partnership for Children.

During the holiday season, WMPC encourages contributions to the following partner organizations:

Visit http://www.wmpc.care/ to learn more about the West Michigan Partnership for Children and supporting foster families this season.

