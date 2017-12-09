Local organization gives West Michigan a way to give back during the holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- To celebrate the holiday season, West Michigan Partnership for Children (WMPC) is sharing ways the community can support children in foster care, foster families, and families working towards reunification during the holiday season and beyond.

Donations to its partner organizations - Bethany Christian Services, Catholic Charities West Michigan, D.A. Blodgett - St. John’s, Samaritas, and Wellspring Lutheran Services - will go towards programs, services, and supplies needed for children in foster care and their families in Kent County.

“Holidays can be especially tough for children in foster care who are apart from their families and uncertain about their futures,” says Kristyn Peck, CEO of West Michigan Partnership for Children.

During the holiday season, WMPC encourages contributions to the following partner organizations:

Bethany Christian Service’s donation opportunities for programs and services are available at https://www.bethany.org/support-bethany/give/give-today#?step=1

Catholic Charities West Michigan’s donation form is available at https://www.ccwestmi.org/get-involved/donate/

D.A. Blodgett - St. John’s is providing Christmas wish lists from foster children

https://dabsj.org/be-involved/ways-to-give/holidaygiving

https://dabsj.org/be-involved/ways-to-give/holidaygiving Samaritas offers donations and volunteer opportunities at

https://www.samaritas.org/About-Samaritas/Empower-Others

https://www.samaritas.org/About-Samaritas/Empower-Others Wellspring Lutheran Services accepts donations at

https://www.wellspringlutheran.com/give-serve

Visit http://www.wmpc.care/ to learn more about the West Michigan Partnership for Children and supporting foster families this season.