Man injured after car leaves road, hits tree

Posted 1:01 PM, December 9, 2017, by

JEFFERSON TWP, Mich. — A man is recovering in a hospital after his vehicle left a roadway and hit a tree late Friday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department was called out to the crash on Dailey Road, north of Jefferson Center, around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

44-year-old Joseph Steven Limmer, a resident of South Lyon, reportedly told police that he ran off the roadway after reaching for his phone.

Limmer was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.  They say Limmer was not wearing his seat belt.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s