Man injured after car leaves road, hits tree

JEFFERSON TWP, Mich. — A man is recovering in a hospital after his vehicle left a roadway and hit a tree late Friday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department was called out to the crash on Dailey Road, north of Jefferson Center, around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

44-year-old Joseph Steven Limmer, a resident of South Lyon, reportedly told police that he ran off the roadway after reaching for his phone.

Limmer was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. They say Limmer was not wearing his seat belt.