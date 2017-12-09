One person injured in head-on crash early Saturday

Posted 9:43 AM, December 9, 2017, by

MASON TWP, Mich. — One person was left injured after a bad crash early Saturday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s department responded to the crash on US-12 near Trout Road around 5:50 a.m. Saturday.

24-year-old Kelsey Larsh, a resident of Three Rivers, was driving westbound on US-12 when a vehicle going eastbound crossed the centerline and drove into her head-on.  That other vehicle was being driven by 45-year-old Drew Baker, a resident of South Bend.

Baker was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies believe that both drivers were wearing their seat belts.  They do not suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s