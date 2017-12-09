One person injured in head-on crash early Saturday

MASON TWP, Mich. — One person was left injured after a bad crash early Saturday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s department responded to the crash on US-12 near Trout Road around 5:50 a.m. Saturday.

24-year-old Kelsey Larsh, a resident of Three Rivers, was driving westbound on US-12 when a vehicle going eastbound crossed the centerline and drove into her head-on. That other vehicle was being driven by 45-year-old Drew Baker, a resident of South Bend.

Baker was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies believe that both drivers were wearing their seat belts. They do not suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.