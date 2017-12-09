Western Hockey Beats Miami In OT

Posted 11:37 PM, December 9, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Western Michigan hockey team evened their weekend series with Miami of Ohio on Saturday night in Kalamazoo.

Wade Allison completed his natural hat trick and ended the Bronco's four-game losing streak in the 4-3 overtime win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s