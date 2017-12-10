On Sunday, he sat down with FOX 17's Stephanie Funkhouser in East Lansing to chat about the decision and his goals as a player at MSU.
1-on-1 with La’Darius Jefferson
-
Muskegon’s Jefferson named AP Division 3-4 Player of Year
-
Last year’s state finals loss drives Shanks to set Muskegon interception record
-
Muskegon Big Reds rush past Farmington Hills Harrison to earn Division 3 state title
-
2 workers in critical condition in Baton Rouge burn unit after oil rig explosion
-
High School Football Playoffs – Round 2
-
-
High School Football Regional Finals start tonight
-
High school football state semi-finals schedule set
-
No. 3 Michigan State beats No. 5 Notre Dame 81-63
-
Police: Michigan State University student hit by car, dies
-
Wettest October on record for West Michigan
-
-
Battle Creek Harper Creek wins 16-14 over East Lansing
-
Michigan State working to sweeten Stevia’s taste, US yield
-
Police: Man charged in Lansing school threat had rifles, ammunition