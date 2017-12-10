1-on-1 with La’Darius Jefferson

Posted 11:21 PM, December 10, 2017, by

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Muskegon senior quarterback La'Darius Jefferson officially committed to Michigan State this weekend.

On Sunday, he sat down with FOX 17's Stephanie Funkhouser in East Lansing to chat about the decision and his goals as a player at MSU.

