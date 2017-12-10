Benefit brings in $50k for family involved in buggy crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANTON, Mich. -- A strong turnout of support at Saturday's benefit for a West Michigan family who lost three of their seven children in a buggy crash last month.

A total of $50,000 was raised to help the family with medical expenses.

Police say their parents, Judith and Paul, and four siblings were injured in the crash back in October. We have learned that Paul's condition has improved and he is now home from the hospital.

The benefit was held at the Central Michigan Sportsman Club on East Stanton Road.

MLive.com reports the family had been headed to worship services when the truck crashed into the back of their buggy. Police say a 29-year-old man from Sheridan was driving a pickup.

The crash remains under investigation.