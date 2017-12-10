Ginger Zee hosts book signing in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- West Michigan's very own Ginger Zee returned to the region Saturday hosting a book signing.

The "Good Morning America" chief meteorologist was in town as part of her tour, discussing her new book "Natural Disaster: I Cover Them. I am One."

"I am so happy to be home," she told the crowd of people who filled the second floor of the Barnes & Noble at Woodland Mall to see her and hear about her new book.

Ginger Zee grew up in Rockford and even pointed out people in the crowd she remembered from her time spent here in West Michigan.

"I am so glad to be here I am so impressed with the turnout, I am humbled by the turnout thank you and you know what it just proves that West Michigan does it better than anyone else because you guys are the best crowd already for sure," Zee said.

After a short talk about her book she sat down to sign books and meet the crowd.

Zee also announced that her new book "Chasing Helicity" will hit store shelves in April of 2018. Zee also told the crowd that 20/20 is starting to investigate and working on a potential special regarding the growing concerns over contaminated water in Rockford.