Jumping for joy and raising money for a good cause

Posted 11:06 PM, December 10, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- On Sunday, families made their way to Airtime Trampoline & Game Park to celebrate their one year anniversary in the city and to raise money for a good cause.

Fun times were celebrated, but it also helped raise funds affected by Autism.

“I’m glad to see they’re a local company," said Michael Smith, of Grand Rapids. "Maybe not a locally run, but a local company -- that’s able to help and contribute.”

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there are about 50,000 people statewide who deal with the autism spectrum disorder.

If you still want to donate -- officials at the facility  say you can drop your donations off to support the Autism Family Network, anytime.

