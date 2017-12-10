Man arrested after two-hour standoff
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is facing domestic assault charges following a two-hour standoff with officers late Saturday night.
It happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Nancy Lane.
Police say the suspect, a 38-year-old Kalamazoo resident, assaulted someone inside the home and left the victim outside in the cold.
The suspect then barricaded himself in the home.
Police obtained a search warrant and were able to arrest the suspect.
No one was injured in the incident.