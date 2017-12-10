× Man arrested after two-hour standoff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is facing domestic assault charges following a two-hour standoff with officers late Saturday night.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Nancy Lane.

Police say the suspect, a 38-year-old Kalamazoo resident, assaulted someone inside the home and left the victim outside in the cold.

The suspect then barricaded himself in the home.

Police obtained a search warrant and were able to arrest the suspect.

No one was injured in the incident.