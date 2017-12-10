Man arrested after two-hour standoff

Posted 3:18 AM, December 10, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is facing domestic assault charges following a two-hour standoff with officers late Saturday night.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Nancy Lane.

Police say the suspect, a 38-year-old Kalamazoo resident, assaulted someone inside the home and left the victim outside in the cold.

The suspect then barricaded himself in the home.

Police obtained a search warrant and were able to arrest the suspect.

No one was injured in the incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s