× New bill to simplify service for veterans getting a drink

Michigan– A State Senate Committee has approved a bill that will make it more convenient for veterans to get together and have a beer after a recent discrepancy with the Liquor Control Commission.

According to State Senator Rick Jones, the Liquor Control Commission recently told a VFW that they cannot serve VFW members from other clubs, which is exactly what they have been doing for decades.

Putting an end to an interpretation of a law that would forbid organizations like the American Legion, VFW, Moose Lodge, Eagles, or Knights of Columbus from serving members from other clubs of the same organization is well-received by veterans like Mark Juczynski and his friends at VFW Post 830 in Grand Rapids.

“All of sudden somebody from the Liquor Control Commission has had a beef with some club or whatever and started this, ‘no you have to sign people in’ and you have to make everything an inconvenience to the vets. I think the vets have had enough inconvenience in this world,” Juczynski tells FOX 17.

When State Senator Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge heard about this, he says he decided to step in to clear things up. On Wednesday, the Senate Regulatory Reform Committee approved Jones’ Senate Bill 662, which says if you’re a member of one of these organizations you can visit any other club of the same name in the state.

“I am going to fix it,” Jones tells FOX 17. “We’re not going to have a veteran being told he can’t go to another club, have a beer with a comrade and talk about his experiences.”

Jones says he has 33 Senate cosponsors and expects the bill to pass quickly. According to him, even the Liquor Control Commission has shown their support for the bill.