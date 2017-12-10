Services planned for WWII Navy Airman found after missing in action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- A visitation is planned today for a Navy Airman whose remains were returned to West Michigan years after he served.

The remains of Albert Rybarczyk were flown to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Thursday.

Rybarczyk was 22-years-old when he went missing during a bombing mission in the South Pacific.

He was killed during World War II but it took more than seven decades for his remains to return home.

Visitation is set for today from 2-5 p.m. and starts at Menchinger Chapel on Niles Road in St. Joseph.

Rybarczyk's funeral is set for Monday at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.