Teen crashes vehicle into gas pump, flees scene

PORTAGE, Mich. — A teenage driver fled on foot after crashing his vehicle into a gas pump at the Woodbridge C Store Gast Station in Portage.

Police arrived on scene just before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday to find the the crashed vehicle empty and witness told officers the 17-year-old fled.

The teen was located shortly after in the 7900 Block of Angling Road.

Initially the teen cooperated with officers but became combative, police reported.

Attempting to flee again, the teen jumped into the driver seat of a patrol vehicle on scene. Police had to user a Taser to subdue the teen and took him into custody.

This incident is still under investigation, but police report the suspect and the officers didn’t sustain any serious injuries.