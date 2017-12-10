× Traffic stop leads to weapon and drug charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people are in custody after a traffic stop in Kalamazoo early Saturday morning.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers pulled over a vehicle on East Cork Street after it was driving recklessly through the area. This happened around 3:00 AM.

After identifying the 25-year-old female driver and the 44-year-old male passenger, the officer found they both had warrants out for their arrest. They were taking to the Kalamazoo County Jail for those charges.

During the traffic stop, the officer found probable cause to search the vehicle and found a loaded pistol, marijuana and open containers of alcohol.

If you have any information, please call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994.