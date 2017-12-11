Davenport Men Start Off Hot In The GLIAC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Davenport men's basketball team is 8-3 on the year so far and 3-1 in the GLIAC.

While the team is in a new conference this year and has a number of new players, they are pushing to win the conference in their first season.

"That's been our goal from the beginning. We wanted to win the GLIAC and if we keep playing the way we are, who knows," freshman Zach Nieuwkoop said.

Zach and his former high school teammate Avery Hudson are two of the freshman already making an impact on this team.

"Very fortunate for us, all of them really had good high school coaches so they came here and really hit the ground running," Coach Burt Paddock added. "They've been some of our better leaders. I've got good leadership from our older guys, but our younger kids are doing a great job as well. So that`s allowed them play a lot early and contribute to the success that we've had.'

The Panthers take on Great Lakes Christian on Tuesday at 7pm in Grand Rapids.