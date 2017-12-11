Educator’s passion and positivity remembered by close friends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRUITPORT, Mich. -- Friends describe Courtney Frazine as an all-around positive person who showed a passion for every thing she did. Her life ended tragically on Saturday after an 18-year-old driver lost control and hit Frazine who was jogging. The accident happened in Fruitport near the 39-year-old's home.

FOX 17 spoke with friends and former co-workers Cathy Cantu and Sarah Ruter.

Cantu said, “It just doesn’t feel real.”

“She was one of the most amazing humans, amazing teachers to work with," she said.

Ruter said, “We’re like 'no, no this isn’t real. This can’t be happening.' Ya know, Courtney’s fine. It’s not really her.”

Frazine’s passion for running was part of her goal to lead a healthier life, Ruter explained.

“She just didn’t stop. When she set a goal like that she was just driven beyond words," she said.

That drive and determination was also witnessed in the classroom at West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics in Spring Lake. Friends said it’s a loss felt at every grade level.

Cantu said, “She was an interventionist and now literacy coach. She worked with all of the kids, all of the different grade levels in a way that most teachers don’t get an opportunity to do that.”

Ruter described, “That was Courtney’s gift. That’s her gift. She put kids first and foremost always."

"Whatever it took. That’s why we say she would go above and beyond in any circumstance. If there was a kid and she couldn't find that spark, she would work until she did and make sure they were successful," she explained.

Cantu said her daughter attends the academy and has been friends Frazine’s daughter for years. So trying to explain this tragedy to young children presents its own challenges. Interim director Steve Chartier sent a letter home to parents expressing sadness and told FOX 17 grief counselors are on hand and will be available this week.

Police said the driver of that vehicle is cooperating. No word yet if charges will be filed.