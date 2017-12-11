Grand Rapids Police launch internal investigation after detaining 11-year-old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say an internal investigation is underway after an 11-year-old girl was detained during the search for a stabbing suspect last week.

In a release Monday evening, police say a suspect wanted in a stabbing Dec. 6 fled from a home in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue and was still armed with a knife.

Police say the investigation led to a second home, where they thought the suspect, identified as Carrie Sue Manning, may have gone. While setting up a perimeter, officials claim two women and an 11-year-old girl exited the home.

The three were detained until officials say they searched the home and determined the suspect was not there.

An additional home was checked, where Manning was found and taken into custody. She’s facing several charges, including assault with intent to murder.

The internal investigation was launched after someone filed a complaint on behalf of the 11-year-old girl. Police say the victim in the stabbing was treated and released from the hospital.