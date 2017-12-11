Have back pain? Keep up with holiday activities with help from Total Health Chiropractic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hanging up Christmas lights, carrying bundles of presents, shoveling the driveway and many more seasonal activities require a strong and healthy back, but for some those are just a pipe dream. The simple act of getting out of bed can be a struggle due to chronic neck and back pain.

Thankfully, there is a solution so people can stay active during the holidays. Dr. Christopher Miller from Total Health Chiropractic explains how people can get rid of their chronic neck and back pain without surgery, injections, or drugs.

One of the ways people can get rid of their back and neck pain is with Total Health's specialized DRX9000C program. The DRX is made to target certain areas of the spine to correct the condition that may be causing pain.

The DRX can give relief from the following pains and symptoms:

• Chronic Leg/Back Pain

• Sciatica and Spinal Stenosis

• Shooting Pain in the Arms/Legs

• Burning/Electrical-Like Sensations in Legs

• Herniated and Bulging Discs

• Failed Neck or Back Surgery

• Degenerative Disc Disease

Interested in checking out Total Health Chiropractic? They're having a special deal just in time for the holidays, while also helping give back to the community.

Bring a gift for a child to their office located at 2172 East Paris Avenue South East, they'll donation match up to $100 off for your first visit. Plus the first seven callers to schedule a consultation will get free x-rays. This deal excludes Medicare and Medicaid.

For more information, call (616)-828-0861 or visit thchiro.com.