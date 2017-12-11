Make-A-Wish Michigan & Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Partnership Celebration happening on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Make-A-Wish Michigan and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have a long-standing relationship and commitment to local children to ensure their wellness and happiness. That's why there will be a celebration honoring Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital’s commitment to ensuring every eligible child has the opportunity to have a wish granted.

Dr. Jim Fahner from Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and Ellie Wilcox from Make-A-Wish Michigan, talks about how these two organizations work together to help change children's lives.

Make-A-Wish grants wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions by enriching the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Much of this happens right here in West Michigan at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Last year, the hospital referred 148 children to Make-A-Wish Michigan, a record number of referrals for the hospital.

Make-A-Wish Michigan is so grateful for our wonderful partnership with Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and the staff’s commitment to making wishes come true for West Michigan children. Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is one of the top referral sources; in the last five years nearly 550 children being treated at the hospital have been referred to Make-A-Wish Michigan.

Wishes help strengthen families, provide children the opportunity to dream about the possibilities, and allow children to regain a sense of control at a time when many aspects of their lives are not within their control.

So help make wishes come true for these kids at the Make-A-Wish Michigan and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Partnership Celebration. The party is taking place at the hospital on Thursday, December 14 starting at 10 a.m.

To give a donation, visit give.spectrumhealth.org/wishlist and michigan.wish.org.