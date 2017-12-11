Man sentenced for beating police officer in northern Michigan casino

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Harbor Springs man has been sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for beating a police officer at a casino.

Aaron Vorac, 38, will also be on supervised release for three years after his prison sentence is served. His wife, Carla Weiskopf, was sentenced to six months in jail on state charges and 18 months probation after entering a plea.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that Vorac and Weiskopf were being disruptive at the Odawa Casino and Resort on January 15, when staff asked them to leave. They refused and casino staffed called an officer with the Little Traverse Bay Band Police Department for assistance. When the officer arrived, Vorac wrestled him to the ground, punched him in the groin repeatedly and grabbed the officer’s pen and stabbed at his eyes. During the assault, Weiskopf assisted Vorac.

The officer suffered numerous gashes to his head and face. Petoskey police and Emmet County Sheriff deputies also responded to the scene.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Jonker commended the officer for his professionalism and restraint during the altercation. The office has returned to duty.