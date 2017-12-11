Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Former West Michigan Congressman, Republican Pete Hoekstra, will be sworn into the new role as the U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands today.

Hoekstra formerly represented Michigan's second congressional district, and served as co-chair of President Trump's Michigan campaign.

His swearing in will happen in the office of the Vice President at 4:30 p.m.

President Trump confirmed him to fill the position last month.

2. Michigan State Police are working to collect donations for families in need.

On Sunday, the police held their annual Stuff the Blue Goose even in Grand Haven and Wyoming.

The Walmart stores in both cities served as drop off points for toys, clothes, and food.

Michigan State Police teamed up with the Salvation Army for the event, which will give them out to local families in need

3. The Lions and the Buccaneers went head to head in a nail-biting game on Sunday.

Matthew Stafford did play despite his hand injury last weekend and the Lions took an early 14-7 lead.

The Lions defense allowed Tampa to tie it up in the fourth, but thankfully for Matt Prater, the offense put together a good drive and then he did the rest, nailing the 46 yarder for the 24-21 win.

4. Krispy Kreme is offering up yet another one-day only special.

They're honoring the beloved holiday flavor of gingerbread on National Gingerbread House Day. Krispy Kreme's gingerbread glazed doughnut features spiced gingerbread dough, covered in a gingerbread-molasses glaze.

Over the summer, the chain offered a chocolate-glazed doughnut to celebrate the solar eclipse, and in September, the chain brought back a pumpkin spice flavored doughnut for just one day as well.

5. Guests at Disney World will soon be able to enjoy a new mode of transportation. Disney just released renderings of a gondola-like system that will connect some of its theme parks and hotels.

The skyline transportation system will offer riders an aerial view of the theme parks as they travel around the resort.

Construction is already underway on the skyliner and it could reportedly be up and running by 2019.