COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-month-old near East H Avenue and Sprinkle Road in Comstock Township.

The investigation began around 8 p.m. Sunday.

It is unclear what led up to the incident and police haven’t released the gender or name of the child.

Officials tell FOX 17 that an update will be available Monday morning.

This is a developing story.