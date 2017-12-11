Statewide average gas prices rise 7 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 7 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.51 per gallon. Prices are about 24 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.45 per gallon in the Traverse City area. The highest was about $2.62 per gallon in the Marquette area. It was the second consecutive week that the Marquette area had the highest average.

The Detroit-area’s average rose about 1 cent to $2.50 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

