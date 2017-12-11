Suspect arrested for string of vehicle break-ins

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A Dalton Township resident, 26, was arrested over the weekend for a string of vehicle break-ins in the Norton Shores area.

The suspect was spotted by an off duty officer at the Lakes Mall in Norton Shores, the officer was able to keep the suspect in view until on duty officers were able to arrive.

According to police, over the past two weeks items such as lap top computers, flashlights, back packs, tools and loose change had been taken out of unlocked vehicles.

