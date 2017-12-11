× Truck hauling paper crashes on I-96

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. – The Ionia County Sheriff says that there were 15 crashes on I-96 due to the wintry weather.

The one crash that caused the biggest backup was when a semi-truck hauling 3,000 pounds of paper lost control, sideswiped a pickup truck and overturned in the median. Five other vehicles then crashed after hitting the paper or other vehicles that were avoiding the mess.

No one was injured. Westbound I-96 was down to one lane for about five hours while crews cleared up the damage.