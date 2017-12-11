Winter storm warnings, advisories in place

Posted 10:43 AM, December 11, 2017, by , Updated at 11:09AM, December 11, 2017

WEST MICHIGAN-  We’ve dealt with a couple of inches of snow this morning, and that caused many of us to have a slower commute to work and school this morning.

Our first round is coming to a close, but another round is poised to develop by this afternoon/evening, and that’s probably going to cause some delays.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for lakeshore communities, as well as a Winter Weather Advisory for areas inland.  These warnings/advisories are in place until early Wednesday morning.  Tune to FOX 17 news for the latest, or download our app for updated information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s