Winter storm warnings, advisories in place

WEST MICHIGAN- We’ve dealt with a couple of inches of snow this morning, and that caused many of us to have a slower commute to work and school this morning.

Our first round is coming to a close, but another round is poised to develop by this afternoon/evening, and that’s probably going to cause some delays.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for lakeshore communities, as well as a Winter Weather Advisory for areas inland. These warnings/advisories are in place until early Wednesday morning. Tune to FOX 17 news for the latest, or download our app for updated information.