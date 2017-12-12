SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

ArtPrize launches holiday online auction and pop-up shop

Posted 10:20 AM, December 12, 2017, by , Updated at 10:38AM, December 12, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you're looking for the perfect gift for the artist in your life, ArtPrize is opening a holiday pop-up shop this week.

It's happening at the ArtPrize headquarters on Sheldon Boulevard this Thursday from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. downtown. There will be food trucks, a cash bar, arts and crafts for kids and lots of shopping opportunities. There are plenty of holiday ornaments, apparel, mugs, coloring books and more.

ArtPrize is also running an online auction called the 12 Days of ArtPrize running from Dec. 11--Dec. 22.  Each day there will be a new item up for auction. For more information click here. 

