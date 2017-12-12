× Diocese announces first new Catholic school in 50 years

ADA, Mich. – The first new Catholic school in 50 years has been announced by the Diocese of Grand Rapids.

St. Robert Catholic School will open in Ada at St. Robert of Newminster Parish, 6477 Ada Drive in the fall of 2018. The school will start with child care, preschool, kindergarten and first and second grades and will then add one grade per year through eighth grade.

The diocese says the school will be operated by an entity legally distinct from the diocese, but will meet the requirements for recognition and approval as an independent Catholic school within the diocese.

Plans are underway to recruit a board of directors and to hire a principal. The school will start accepting enrollment in the spring.