School Event Cancellations

Diocese announces first new Catholic school in 50 years

Posted 2:00 PM, December 12, 2017, by

Rendering of the new St. Robert Catholic School

ADA, Mich. – The first new Catholic school in 50 years has been announced by the Diocese of Grand Rapids.

St. Robert Catholic School will open in Ada at St. Robert of Newminster Parish, 6477 Ada Drive in the fall of 2018.  The school will start with child care, preschool, kindergarten and first and second grades and will then add one grade per year through eighth grade.

The diocese says the school will be operated by an entity legally distinct from the diocese, but will meet the requirements for recognition and approval as an independent Catholic school within the diocese.

Plans are underway to recruit a board of directors and to hire a principal.  The school will start accepting enrollment in the spring.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s