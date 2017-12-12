Explore the world of RC cars, drones, trains and more at House of Hobbies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking to start a hobby? Or is someone you know a dedicated hobbyist? When it comes to remote control cars, train sets or drones, there's more to it than just the initial purchases. Having a reliable source of parts and expertise is crucial, and that's where House of Hobbies in Muskegon comes in.

House of Hobbies has everything listed above, and more, keeping hobbyist of all types busy. Many of their products are extremely durable, such as their RC cars, so children and adults of all ages can enjoy a hobby together.

House of Hobbies is located at 962 West Broadway Avenue. For more information on their products call (231)-759-4555 or visit houseofhobbiesmuskegon.com.