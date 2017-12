Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- Staff and students at Hudsonville High School got a delicious surprise last Friday when Spartan-Nash hosted a cooking class that finished with a check donation.

Students were treated to a culinary class Friday by Spartan-Nash and Uncle Ben's. They were at the school to help boost their culinary spirit and hopefully help revitalize their cafeteria. After a morning learning about cooking, the school was presented with a $2,500 check to do just that.