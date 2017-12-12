Juvenile arrested for breaking into Plainwell City Hall, other buildings

PLAINWELL, Mich. – A juvenile in custody after a string of break-ins in Plainwell, including a break-in at City Hall.

Plainwell Public Safety officers say they started receiving calls at about 5:00 a.m. from a homeowner regarding an attempted break-in. Other homeowners and business owners started calling police regarding break-ins at their properties as well. A short time later, the Plainwell Ransom Public Library called to report a break-in too.

Shortly after 7:00 a.m., an employee found that City Hall had been broken into. The suspect left a suspicious-looking device at City Hall and police called in the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad to check it out. The device was found to be not dangerous.

A little while later, police received a tip regarding a suspect and his location. They were able to find the suspect and took him into custody. He is currently being held at the Allegan County Youth Home.

The juvenile’s name was not released. Charges have not yet been determined.