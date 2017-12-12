More snow ahead this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- We've seen several inches of snow already this morning and we'll look at several more inches by the time this is all said and done Wednesday morning.

6-8" are possible along the immediate lakeshore as this northwesterly flow remains and lake effect snow persists into the early morning hours tomorrow. Totals are drastically reduced the further east you go, but don't worry snow lovers, there's more on the way for everyone tomorrow.

At the very least, everyone is going to be cold today. Wind chills may even fall below 0 at times with wind gusts over 30 mph today.

Another rapidly moving "clipper" system arrives tomorrow morning and more snow develops for everyone. Expect anywhere from 3-5" of additional snowfall by the end of Wednesday.