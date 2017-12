× Multiple packages stolen at home in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Police are investigating after multiple packages were stolen from a home on Patterson Lane in Three Rivers.

The packages were delivered between noon and 1 p.m. on Sunday and according to police no one was home to receive them.

Intended to be Christmas presents, the packages were left on the ground outside of home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.