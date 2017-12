DECATUR, Mich. — A Village of Decatur police cruiser was heavily damaged after being struck by an passing plow truck.

Police Chief Thomas VanDerWoude told FOX 17 he was out policing a stop on M-51 on the curve near East Edgar Bergan Boulvard in Decatur when a plow struck his vehicle.

No one was injured during this incident and according to Chief VanDerWoude, the plow driver was very apologetic.

Michigan State Police are investigating this incident.