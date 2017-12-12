SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

Police investigating ‘domestic situation’ in Wyoming; officer fires shot

Posted 7:58 AM, December 12, 2017, by , Updated at 09:07AM, December 12, 2017

WYOMING, Mich. -- Police are on the scene of a 'domestic situation' in Wyoming near the Ramblewood Apartments.

The intersection of Crooked Tree Road SW and Stonebridge Road SW was blocked by police while they investigated the incident, but the roads reopened at about 8:30 a.m.

Wyoming Police now say that an officer fired a shot at the suspect.  The suspect has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officer was not hurt.

It is unclear exactly what the situation is but police tell FOX 17 an update will be coming later Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s