Police investigating ‘domestic situation’ in Wyoming; officer fires shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- Police are on the scene of a 'domestic situation' in Wyoming near the Ramblewood Apartments.

The intersection of Crooked Tree Road SW and Stonebridge Road SW was blocked by police while they investigated the incident, but the roads reopened at about 8:30 a.m.

Wyoming Police now say that an officer fired a shot at the suspect. The suspect has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officer was not hurt.

It is unclear exactly what the situation is but police tell FOX 17 an update will be coming later Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story.