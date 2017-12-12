Prepare to hit the slopes with gear from Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Learning a winter sport can be a challenge, but for those who want to learn to enjoy the cold Michigan Winters it's the best option. From getting the proper clothing and gear, to learning how to shred some powder, Bill and Paul's Sporthaus can provide everything people need for a good time on the slopes.

Ryan and J.J. from Bill and Paul's Sporthaus show off all the merchandise they have in stock just in time for winter. Plus, they have some events to help beginners learn how to conquer the slopes:

Meet the Slopes- Friday, January 5

Caberfae Peaks, Cadillac

Cost: $69 per person

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Your Turn: A Women's Ski Event- Friday, February 23

Caberfae Peaks, Cadillac

Cost: $79 per person

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Bill and Paul's Sporthaus is located at 1200 East Paris Avenue Southeast in Grand Rapids.

For more information on their events and products, visit billandpauls.com or call (616)-458-1684.