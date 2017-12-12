Roy Moore rides to poll on horseback to post Alabama Senate vote

Posted 1:39 PM, December 12, 2017, by

Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore (C) departs on his horse at the polling station after voting in Gallant, AL, on December 12, 2017 JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

(AP) – Republican candidate Roy Moore rode his horse to the polls as he’s done in past elections to cast his ballot in the U.S. Senate race.

Moore was accompanied by his wife Kayla Moore, also on horseback, as he voted at a rural fire station in the northeast Alabama community of Gallant on Tuesday.

Dozens of members of the media surrounded the couple, making it difficult for them to get through on their horses.

Moore spoke briefly to reporters, talking in generalities and not discussing allegations that he sexually molested teenage girls decades ago.

Moore expressed confidence that he will win.

He also said that after the election will be the time to discuss whether he’s allowed to take a seat in the Senate.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s