Royal Oak man dies after shoveling during snowstorm

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a Detroit-area man has died after shoveling snow during a storm that dumped several inches of snow in parts of Michigan.

WWJ-AM and the Daily Tribune report the Royal Oak man died of a heart attack on Tuesday. Emergency responders and relatives attempted to resuscitate him, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Detroit Metropolitan Airport in suburban Romulus recorded four inches of snow as of Tuesday morning, and nearly six was reported to the west in Ann Arbor.

Parts of western Michigan remain under a winter storm warning until Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Jeff Lutz of the National Weather Service office in Gaylord says isolated areas near Lake Michigan could receive as much as a foot of snow, with 5-8 inches expected to be more widespread.