Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wednesday

Posted 4:30 PM, December 12, 2017, by

For Wednesday 12/13

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – One winter weather warning is expiring and another one is taking its place.

As the Winter Storm Warnings were supposed to expire for West Michigan lakeshore counties at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for several counties, including Kent, Montcalm, Barry, Calhoun and Ionia.  This advisory will be in effect until 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

3-6 inches are expected from this latest system.

Winter Storm Warnings for the lakeshore counties will continue until Wednesday at 11:00 p.m. as well.  Another 4-8 inches of snow is expected along the lakeshore counties of Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren and others.

