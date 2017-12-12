× Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – One winter weather warning is expiring and another one is taking its place.

As the Winter Storm Warnings were supposed to expire for West Michigan lakeshore counties at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for several counties, including Kent, Montcalm, Barry, Calhoun and Ionia. This advisory will be in effect until 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

3-6 inches are expected from this latest system.

Winter Storm Warnings for the lakeshore counties will continue until Wednesday at 11:00 p.m. as well. Another 4-8 inches of snow is expected along the lakeshore counties of Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren and others.

