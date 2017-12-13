Big senior class leads Grandville hockey to fast start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich -- The Grandville hockey team has made 4 straight trips to the division state semifinals and this season the Bulldogs have won their 1st 5 games to begin the season.

"I'll be honest in 8 season of doing this and coaching for well over 25 years I have not had a team this calmly focused at this point of the season ever" head coach Joel Breazeale said. "I am enjoying it because they are really taking ownership and it is a great thing to witness."

Last Saturday Grandville fell behind 3-1 to Toledo St. Francis, the top-ranked team in Ohio, an came back for a 5-4 win.

"I think it just gives us a confidence booster that if we play hard the whole game and have everybody work toward this goal as returning to the final four and even farther is what we hope to do this year" senior center Trevor Gelfius said. "That just gave us a giant confidence booster and it showed us what our potential was for the season and that just got us excited and ready for the rest of the way."

A big part of the success can be attributed to the teams 14 seniors.

"We see that this is our last year so we are kind of bringing it together making it a unit" senior defenseman David Breazeale said. "We fight with each other a little and stuff like that like seniors do we all want to be top dog but I think we are all realizing that this is a team effort we really got to bring it in as a group and senior year we just got to do it up."

Grandville takes on Northville on Friday and Lake Orion on Saturday both games are on the east side of the state.