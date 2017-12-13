School Closings and Cancellations

Coldwater woman files lawsuit for alleged violent arrest

COLDWATER, Mich. (AP) — A woman in southern Michigan is suing local police for allegedly using excessive force during an arrest.

Tiffany McNeil’s federal lawsuit alleges that surveillance video shows Coldwater police officers slamming her onto the ground and knocking her unconscious while she was handcuffed outside the local jail. McNeil’s attorney says she received 17 stitches and suffered a concussion.

The lawsuit alleges that officers lied about the incident in police reports. The reports say McNeil was combative and resisting arrest.

The lawsuit says McNeil had been drinking when she was arrested on July 24 after her husband called the police during an argument. McNeil’s attorney says she pleaded no contest to domestic violence, and officials dropped a felony charge for resisting a police officer.

City Manager Keith Baker says officials are reviewing the lawsuit.

