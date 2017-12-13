Crews battle fire at Kent City home

Posted 7:07 AM, December 13, 2017, by , Updated at 07:30AM, December 13, 2017

KENT CITY, Mich. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a home at 165 North Main Street in Kent City.

Dispatch tells FOX 17 they received a call around 6:22 a.m. about a fire at the residence.  Everyone at the residence was able to evacuate safely.

Officials are asking commuters to avoid N Main Street and to use Clark Street instead.

It is unclear what started this fire but officials said that there are no injuries be reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s