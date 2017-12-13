× Crews battle fire at Kent City home

KENT CITY, Mich. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a home at 165 North Main Street in Kent City.

Dispatch tells FOX 17 they received a call around 6:22 a.m. about a fire at the residence. Everyone at the residence was able to evacuate safely.

Officials are asking commuters to avoid N Main Street and to use Clark Street instead.

It is unclear what started this fire but officials said that there are no injuries be reported at this time.

This is a developing story.